Large-scale COVID-19 testing event to be held in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can do so this coming Saturday.

The Crater Health District will host a coronavirus testing event from 9 a.m. through noon on Saturday, May 23 at the Petersburg Sports Complex, located at 100 Ballpark Road. Testing will be conducted by appointment only to facilitate safety and social distancing.

“Testing is for persons age five and older who have COVID-19 symptoms, have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, who are pregnant, have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk, are age 65 and older or work in a congregate setting,” according to a statement from the Crater Health District.

Those with symptoms related to COVID-19 must call (804) 863-1652, option 1 for a prescreening interview. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu-like symptoms, muscle pain, and new loss of taste or smell.

