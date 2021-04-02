Let the library come to you: Petersburg Library now offering on the go services

The Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Public Library announced they will start offering services on the go soon.

The Petersburg Library Tech Knowledge Bus will be operational between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday.

Each day the bus is operational, it will be in a different location in the City of Petersburg.

  • Monday: Summit Pointe Apt/ Dunpuy Road
  • Tuesday: Pecan Acres /Patterson Street
  • Thursday: Landmark Apt/ Halifax St.
  • Friday: Lieutenants Run

A few of the services offered by the new Tech Knowledge Bus are internet access, printing/copying, student Chromebook access, faxing and more.

Petersburg Public Library said routes are subject to change. For more information on the Petersburg Library Tech Knowledge Bus visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events