PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Living history will soon take over Pamplin Historical Park with a full weekend dedicated to carrying on the legacy of those who fought in World War II.

This weekend — Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27 –the 4th annual World War II in the Pacific Weekend will feature reenactors portraying soldiers, demonstrations, book signings, historic artifacts, kids crafts and displays.

Executive Director of Pamplin Historical Park, Colin Romanick, says the event is designed to bring history to life while educating younger generations about all aspects of life in the Pacific during WWII.

“Everything to do with the Pacific War,” he explained. “It could be the Battle of Midway, Defense of Wake Island [or] American-Japanese relations in the 1930s coming into the war before that.”

A display of vintage cars will also be on display for guests as well as a civilian fashion show.

(Photo courtesy of Colin Romanick, Executive Director of Pamplin Historical Park)

(Photo courtesy of Colin Romanick, Executive Director of Pamplin Historical Park)

(Photo courtesy of Colin Romanick, Executive Director of Pamplin Historical Park)

(Photo courtesy of Colin Romanick, Executive Director of Pamplin Historical Park)

(Photo courtesy of Colin Romanick, Executive Director of Pamplin Historical Park)

(Photo courtesy of Colin Romanick, Executive Director of Pamplin Historical Park)

(Photo courtesy of Colin Romanick, Executive Director of Pamplin Historical Park)

According to Romanick, keeping history alive teaches valuable lessons to future generations.

“Well, we have to keep it alive. We’re losing that generation of WWII veterans, and people who experienced that themselves,” he said. “Now, we’re able to share with younger people and carry that forward with lessons learned both good and bad.”

All activities are included with general admission. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for active-duty military and seniors, and $8 for children ages six to 12. Children under six years old have free entry.

The event runs on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.