Local hospital transforms surgical wraps into sleeping bags for the homeless

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — After being inspired by another hospital in the county transforming surgical wraps into sleeping bags for the homeless, volunteers came together at Southside Regional Medical Center to do the same.

SRMC employees and volunteers spent the day sewing together sleeping backs for the homeless residents of Petersburg.

“The sleeping bags are made from surgical wraps that would otherwise be discarded,” SRMC said.

To create the wraps, SRMC used the clean sterilization wraps and sowed them together.

“The plastic material is durable, waterproof and holds in heat well, which makes them perfect tools for staying warm in the winter,” SRMC said. “The newly created sleeping bags will go to Cares, Inc., a shelter in Petersburg.”

SRMC serves more than 20,000 residents and is located at 200 Medical Park Boulevard in Petersburg.