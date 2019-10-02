Local medical center offering $99 3D for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Southside Regional Medical Center is offering a deal that could help save your life.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you can purchase a 3D mammogram screening for $99. The cost of a 3D mammogram can typically range from $99 to $413.

According to Susan G. Komen, studies have shown that 3D mammography exams can find more breast cancers than 2D mammography. During a 3D screening, a mammography machine takes 2D images and combines them into a 3D image.

“Mammograms save lives,” Dr. Sasa Espino, Board Certified Breast Surgeon said. “Today, thanks to early detection and treatment advances, more women are surviving breast cancer and living longer, healthier lives.”

In Virginia, breast cancer is the highest form of cancer occurring in women.

Nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early, Dr. Espino added.

To take advantage of the deal you need to do the following:

Go to mdsave.com/mammogram to purchase your voucher Call SRMC to schedule your mammogram 804-765-6035 Bring your $99 mammogram voucher to your appointment

Clinical breast exams or mammograms should be scheduled yearly if you are over the age of 40.

The special at SRMC runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 at the Women’s Imaging Center located at 210 Medical Park Blvd, Suite 225, Petersburg, VA 23805. To learn more about it, click here.