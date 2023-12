PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The students of a Petersburg elementary school received over 100 coats from a local sorority this month.

Lakemont Elementary School received 129 coats, 53 hats and gloves, 20 scarves and 60 pairs of socks from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Delta Omega Chapter, according to Petersburg City Public Schools.

Coats and other winter items donated by the Delta Omega Chapter to Lakemont Elementary School. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The chapter has been active in the area since 1921 and regularly does community work in the Tri-Cities, according to its website.