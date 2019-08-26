Locals asked to stay away from Petersburg mental health facility escapee

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are warning residents that a man who walked away from a mental health facility is in need of medication and should not be approached.

The news comes after police said Christopher Demitry, 27, left the Popular Springs Drive Hospital, located in the 200 block of Popular Springs Drive, around 1:15 p.m.

He is described as a standing 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 160-200 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a black and red shirt over a white tee-shirt, khaki pants, and flip flops. Demitry may have removed the top shirt, police added.

Anyone who sees him, do not approach, police said. Demitry is in need of medication.