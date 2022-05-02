PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A woman was rushed to the hospital with injuries after being shot at a freshman residence hall on Virginia State University’s campus in Petersburg last night. The lockdown on the school is now lifted after being in place for 2.5 hours yesterday.

The shooting happened days before the last day of classes and graduation coming up over the next two weeks for VSU students.

Chesterfield Police responded to Quad 1 on Lee Street, evacuating students from their dorms.

Officers found the adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The school confirms she is not a VSU student.

Chesterfield and university police are investigating. They’re asking anyone with information on what happened to call Crime Solvers.