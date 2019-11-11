‘Looking from the outside in’: Petersburg youth football team says they were cheated out of CVAYF championship game

(WRIC) — The Petersburg Crimson Tide held a formal protest Sunday morning after their rematch against the 757 Cavaliers from Hampton Roads was canceled following cheating allegations.

Petersburg’s youth football team was granted a rematch after their opponents used an illegal football during Saturday’s Central Virginia American Youth Football Championship Semifinal game.

The 757 Cavaliers were accused of using a deflated football during their match up — the ball was swapped at halftime.

“They should’ve called the game right there,” Alijah Figueora, who plays for the Tide said. “We should have automatically played the Spartans today.”

The commissioner of the CVAYF sent out an email on Saturday night saying there would be a rematch at L.C.Bird High School in Chesterfield. But, on Sunday, said the rematch would not be played due to logistical reasons.

“If you do it for the kids, you want to give them the best experience possible,” the CVAYFC Commissioner Ronald Irving said. “But when it doesn’t work out, you have to teach the kids that you don’t always win everything you get.”

The Tide felt they were owed a rematch due to their loss in the game. Parents told 8News the young players have to go home with their championship dreams shattered.