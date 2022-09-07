PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A game of basketball between law enforcement and a gag basketball team aims to raise scholarship funds for Petersburg High School students on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Court Jesters basketball team will go up against a team composed of varied law enforcement professionals from around the Petersburg area starting at 6 p.m. at Petersburg High School, 3101 Johnson Rd.

The Court Jesters is made up of former professional and college athletes who specialize in wacky antics meant to entertain and draw laughs at the expense of their opponents.

The New York-based athletic entertainers will go up against staff members of the Petersburg Sheriff’s Office, the Petersburg Police, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Riverside Regional Jail and the Federal Bureau of Prisons who will trade their holsters for high tops.

Sponsored by Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford, who is also president of the Petersburg High School Boosters Club, the collaborative event will also have a halftime show for children. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.