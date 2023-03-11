PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A male arrested in connection to a Petersburg double shooting in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

On Nov. 24, 2021, Petersburg Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Oakdale Avenue to find two males had been shot. Police confirmed one of the males, William Parham Jr., died as a result of his injuries.

Rayshawn Scott was arrested in connection to the shooting, and on Friday, March 10, 2023, Scott was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied building, unlawful wounding in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Scott is set to be sentenced on July 11.