PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has arrested a man accused of robbery and assault.

John Burks was arrested on Tuesday, April 4, in connection with an alleged robbery from the day before.

According to police, the victim had been walking in the area of 8 E. Wythe St. on Monday, April 3, around 4:31 p.m. when Burks assaulted and robbed them. Police have not released any information regarding injuries or what was stolen.

Burks was taken into custody without incident and was charged with robbery and assault. According to police, he is being held pending his appearance in court.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police was assisted by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in this arrest.