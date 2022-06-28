HOPEWELL, Va. ( WRIC) — Hopewell police are investigating a double homicide in the city after a man and a woman were found shot to death in a car early this morning.

Police said they were called to S. 13th Avenue and Buren Street for a report of shots fired at 2:20 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Jerrell Lynwood and 35-year-old Amanda Horner inside a crashed vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anybody who may have any information to

provide, to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.