HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell man has been arrested after barricading himself, two children, and another adult inside his home early Friday morning.

Hopewell Police said the man, identified as 29-year-old Omar Worthan, had discharged a firearm and hit a neighbor’s home.

Police arrived at the armed barricade situation at 4:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 where the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team worked to negotiate a peaceful resolution for around two hours before Worthan was taken into custody. As negotiations were ongoing, residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Worthan was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Misdemeanor Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.

Hopewell Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.