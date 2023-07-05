COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly firing a gun into the air on the Fourth of July.

Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, officers were working the Fourth of July fireworks display when they were approached by a citizen who claimed there had been a shooting. Officers responded to the 600 block of Southpark Boulevard and made contact with witnesses.

During an investigation, officers found six shell casings in the parking lot of the business. Witnesses said the suspect — identified as 59-year-old Garryl L. Crawley of Charles City County — pulled out a handgun and began shooting into the air.

According to police, Crawley was later found intoxicated in the company of three children — a 3-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 6-month-old.

Officers took Crawley into custody without incident and recovered a handgun. The three children were released to a family member who was also at the scene.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Police charged Crawley with three counts of felony child endangerment and the following misdemeanors:

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharging a firearm in a public place

Public intoxication

Additional charges may be pending upon consultation with the Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Crawley is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Officer T. E. Bennett with the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300, option #7.