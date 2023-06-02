HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell man is facing charges after two separate bomb threats were made against the Hopewell courthouse in March and April.

Police say officers responded to bomb threats made against the Hopewell courts — located at 100 E. Broadway Street — Wednesday, March 8 at 8:55 a.m. and again Wednesday, April 19 at 8:51 a.m.

The Hopewell Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police (VSP) worked together to establish a perimeter and evacuate people from the building. VSP then searched the building with canines trained to locate explosives. No explosive devices were found.

The sheriff’s office identified a person of interest in the threats and obtained a warrant to search 56-year-old Hopewell resident, Robert Millis’ home Tuesday, May 30 at 3:30 p.m. The home was located in the 400 block of North 10th Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Millis was taken into custody without incident in connection to the threats and charged with two felony counts of Threats to Bomb or Damage Buildings. He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and was held without bond.