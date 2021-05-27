Man arrested in connection with April shooting in Petersburg

34-year-old Christopher Sano was arrested in connection to a shooting on April 22, 2021. (Photo: Petersburg Police Twitter)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened last month.

Christopher Michael Sano was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on May 25. He has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm twice within the city.

Authorities said Sano is the suspect in a shooting that happened at the American Inn in the 2200 block of County Drive on April 22 at 3:08 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.