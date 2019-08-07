Man charged for stealing 70 items from Colonial Heights Sprint store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal grand jury indicted a 29-year-old man with the armed robbery of a Sprint store in Colonial Heights.

Taji Rodgers was charged for allegedly committing a violent armed robbery on January 7.

8News previously reported that the crime occurred in the middle of the day at a busy strip mall on Temple Avenue.

According to the indictment, the man stole more than 70 Sprint store products including, 22 Apple iPhones, 8 LG phones, 6 Samsung phones, and an Apple Watch.

The 29-year-old threatened the lives of two Sprint employees with a firearm he was carrying, the indictment said.

“Rodgers is charged with robbery affecting commerce, using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of the robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” the Department of Justice said.

If convicted the man faces up to 20 years in prison.

