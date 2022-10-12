PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man involved in an armed robbery in Petersburg two years ago has finally been arrested, according to police.

Petersburg Police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that Clifton “Chubby” Raines had been taken into custody without incident. Raines and another man, Melvin J. Stith, were previously connected to an armed robbery that took place in 2020.

According to Petersburg Police, Raines and Stith were wanted in a robbery and assault that took place in a hotel parking lot in October 2020.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Petersburg Police officers responded to Mingea Street and Terrace Avenue and found a victim of an armed robbery who had been assaulted. According to police, the robbery took place in the 20 block of S. Crater Road in the parking lot of the OYO hotel.

At the time, Stith was wanted for armed robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, assault and abduction, according to Petersburg police. Raines was wanted for robbery.

Stith is reportedly still at large.