COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police Department is investigating after a crash in the early hours of Saturday morning resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., Colonial Heights Police responded to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Stuart Avenue for a reported vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

An investigation determined that the motorcycle had been traveling west on Stuart Avenue when it struck two parked vehicles.

The motorcyclist was identified as 64-year-old Victor Toenniges of Colonial Heights.

Toenniges died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to Colonial Heights Police.