PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned that a virtual Petersburg city council meeting was interrupted by a man who hacked into the video conference call and exposed himself.
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham told 8News about an hour into the Petersburg City Council virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon, a man hacked in and exposed himself through the GoToMeeting platform.
Council immediately shut down the conference call and resumed by phone.
At the time of the hack, the city council was discussing its financial report. The FBI is investigating. Mayor Parham told 8News he is “still traumatized” by the incident.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Man exposes himself after hacking into virtual Petersburg city council meeting
- Watch: Will you see a meat shortage at the store? What lawmakers are doing to spike supply
- Dozens of McGuire workers infected with COVID-19, some say they weren’t given proper protection
- NCAA allows name, image and likeness compensation for student-athletes
- Lawmakers divided on Trump’s meat processing order