Man fighting for life after being shot multiple times in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Petersburg, authorities said.

Petersburg Police Captain Emanuel Chambliss told 8News that the man was found early Wednesday morning around 12:35 a.m. in the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive.

The victim was flown to Richmond with serious injuries, Chambliss said.

