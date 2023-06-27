PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police arrested a suspect after a man was found dead near Berkeley Park.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, officers and emergency services were called to the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue in response to reports of a person down.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — identified as Lucky Dwayne Burrus Jr. — dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, officers found a suspect — identified as Shane Sayres-Couzyn — on South Boulevard, according to police.

Sayres-Couzyn was taken into custody and was charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held pending his court appearance.