PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police are investigating a death after they found a man dead with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

Petersburg Police were called to the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive at 5:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 to investigate reports of a person down. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who was dead with gunshot wounds.

The man has not been identified at this time and circumstances around his death have not been determined.

This is an active investigation, according to police. Any with any details about this incident should contact the Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.