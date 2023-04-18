PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday a jury convicted Jamar Street of second degree murder in connection to the 2021 murder of Avery Taylor III.

In addition to his murder charge, Street was also found guilty of unlawful wounding in the commission of a felony and use of a firearm.

On August 1, 2021, Petersburg Police responded to the 700 block of Commerce Street for a reported shooting call. When police arrived, they found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest. Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene.

In September 2021, Street was seen at a home on Terrace Avenue on Friday. Police searched the home, arrested Street and confiscated two guns and half a kilogram of cocaine.

Street was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to Taylor’s death.

He was granted bond on Dec. 6, 2021, but became a fugitive of the law when he failed to appear in court on Dec. 12. After an investigation by Petersburg Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Street was taken back into custody in March 2022.

Street could now be sentenced to a maximum of up to 48 years in prison. He will receive his sentence on July 27.