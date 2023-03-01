HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been convicted of two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection to a deadly double shooting that took place in Hopewell in August of 2020.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, on Friday, Feb. 24, Maurice Eric Mulrain was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the deaths of Julian Emmanuel Sharp and Elisa Scott.

At around 2:30 p.m. on August 20, 2020, Hopewell Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Central Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found Sharpe and Scott, who had both been shot.

Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene and Scott was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where she later died.

Mulrain is set to be sentenced on June 21.