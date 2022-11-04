HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized a victim.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to VCU Medical Center and, according to police, he is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit has launched an investigation into the incident do not have a description of the suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284.