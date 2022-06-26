HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that is believed to have taken place sometime between Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, officers were called to the 200 block of South 15th Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers began investigating the area. During this preliminary investigation, police learned that a man had arrived at John Randolph Medical Center with a gunshot-related injury. According to police, the man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officers at the Hopewell Police Department reportedly managed to locate the area where the shooting occurred but they do not have a description of possible suspects at this time.

Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information possibly pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.