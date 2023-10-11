HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one man being taken to the hospital.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Lee Lane for a reported shooting.

According to police, officers found a man at the scene who had been shot in the hand. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Photos of scene in Hopewell (Alexis Bellamy/WRIC)

Photos of scene in Hopewell (Alexis Bellamy/WRIC)

Photos of scene in Hopewell (Alexis Bellamy/WRIC)

Photos of scene in Hopewell (Alexis Bellamy/WRIC)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.