HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has identified the man who was killed in a shooting on Langston Park Drive Saturday evening.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old William Jamal Claiborne of Hopewell.

At around 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, officers responded to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found Claiborne, who had been shot. Claiborne was taken to Chippenham Hospital in Chesterfield County, where he later died.

This incident is still under investigation by Hopewell Police, who have not released any information regarding possible suspects. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Det. Clark of Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284.