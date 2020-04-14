Man killed in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Petersburg after a man died from injuries related to a gunshot wound.

At 12:23 a.m. police responded to shots fired at the 1700 blk of S. Sycamore Street. Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

@PBurgPolice are on location in the 1700 blk of S. Sycamore St where a death investigation is underway as the result of a shooting. Police are in the area conducting an investigation & are asking the public to avoid the area. Call (804)732-4222 with any information. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) April 14, 2020

At this time, police have not released any information on the suspect.

If anyone was in the area and believed that they saw or heard anything, you are asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212.