PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has identified a man who was killed on Rome Street Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of Rome Street in the early morning of Aug. 8 for a report of shots fired.

A man who was found and pronounced dead at the scene has now been identified by police as 23-year-old Johnny Englehart Jr. of Petersburg.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Peterburg Police at 804-732-4222.