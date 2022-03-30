PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in Petersburg, the U.S Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The man, 39-year-old Sterling resident, Salahudin Mitchell, distributed more than 56 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, according to court documents.

The DOJ said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Virginia State Police, and Petersburg Bureau of Police became aware of the drug trafficking activities of Mitchell and others in late 2020.

The release said the drug trafficking was taking place in Petersburg among other locations. A series of nine controlled purchases of fentanyl were made from Mitchell between April 2021 and October 2021.

Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29. He is facing a minimum of five years, and a maximum of 40 years in prison.