HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell.

Hopewell Police say they were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23 for the report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor, of Hopewell, with gunshot wounds.

Taylor was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released, but an investigation is underway. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.