COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating an attempted home invasion in Colonial Heights that resulted in a beloved pet’s death on Christmas Day.

According to the Colonial Heights Police Department, officers responded to the home, located on the 2100 block of Wakefield Avenue, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 25. Upon arrival, police were informed by the victim that a male acquaintance had shown up at the home and attempted to force entry through the front door.

Police said when the suspect was unsuccessful in his attempts to break into the home, he fired several rounds into the front of the home. The shots hit the victim and killed the victim’s dog.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Nobody else reported being injured in the incident.

The Colonial Heights Police Department said the suspect was described as a stocky Black male who immediately took off in a blue SUV after the shooting.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are asked to contact Senior Detective Chris Velasquez at 804-520-9293 or velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov.