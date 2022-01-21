Man shot in leg while walking in Hopewell just after midnight

CITY OF HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot in the leg while walking in Hopewell overnight on Friday.

On January 21, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the John Randolph Medical Center for a report of a male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his leg. He told officers that he was shot near 12th Avenue and Lynchburg Street.

The man told officers that he did not hear anything before or after the incident. Officers then responded to the area where the victim said he was shot to search for witnesses or evidence.

The victim was taken to Chippenham Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from his injury.

Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation

into this incident. The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any

information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations

Unit at 804-541-2284.