Man shot in Petersburg this morning passes away at local hospital

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following an early morning shooting in Petersburg. The man passed away in the hospital this afternoon after suffering critical injuries.

The male victim has been identified as 41-year-old Kenneth Michael Golding of Richmond, Virginia. The female passenger is 33 years old and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police are now looking for any tips regarding who could have fired the shots. Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia. gov.

Troopers responded to the incident just after 1:15 a.m. at Exit 65 on I-85 southbound on the ramp that leads to Squirrel Level Road.

State police said the early findings of their investigation revealed a back seat passenger shot the other two vehicle occupants.

The latest update from VSP revealed that man was driving a Nissan with the woman in the passenger seat. They were in the 600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights when they gave a ride to two men.

All four were in the car around 1 a.m. when the two passengers shot the driver and the woman with him. The shooting occurred as they were exiting Interstate 85 at Exit 65 towards Squirrel Level Road in Petersburg.

The passengers left the scene on foot.