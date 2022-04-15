PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot multiple times and survived in Petersburg.

The shooting took place on April 14. Police were called to the scene on the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive around 11:49 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds that were considered to be non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Officers conducting the investigation located the crime scene on Atlantic Street between Oakdale Avenue and Ferndale Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.