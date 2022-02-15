Man shot multiple times on Nance Drive in Petersburg, investigation underway

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are conducting a shooting investigation where a man was shot multiple times.

Police arrived to the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road where a male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post by the department around 3:30 a.m.

Officers have determined that the incident actually happened in the 600 block of Nance Drive.

Information about the shooting can be sent to Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information once it is available.

