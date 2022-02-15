Man shot multiple times on Nance Drive in Petersburg, investigation underway

The Petersburg Police Department tweeted on Friday evening that two people were shot in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are conducting a shooting investigation where a man was shot multiple times.

Police arrived to the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road where a male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post by the department around 3:30 a.m.

Officers have determined that the incident actually happened in the 600 block of Nance Drive.

Information about the shooting can be sent to Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information once it is available.