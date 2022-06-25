HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – Two people are dead after a reported shooting in Hopewell Friday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Elm Street and Arlington Road for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found two male subjects lying on the railroad tracks with several gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

Police have identified the victims of the fatal shooting as 18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg and 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating. If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.