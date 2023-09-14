HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Newport News Police Department arrested a man wanted for murder in Hopewell Thursday.

Ronald Lashawne Browne, 35, was arrested in Hopewell on Sept. 14 following an investigation and search from the Newport News Police Department with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to police, Brown was wanted on charges stemming from the homicide of 35-year-old Tahesha Saunders on Aug. 3. Officers responded to the 1100 block of 33rd Street in Newport News around 8:45 a.m. to find Saunders outside a home with at least one gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, police reported that the deadly shooting appeared to be “domestic in nature.”

Brown was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police are in the process of taking Brown back to Newport News for booking.