PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man convicted of shooting a murder victim 11 times has been sentenced by a Petersburg judge to 100 years in prison with 30 years suspended.

On Sept. 11, 2021, officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police were called to the corner of Church Street and Grigg Street for a reported homicide shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found a victim– identified as Jordan Stith — who was shot 11 times and killed.

De’Ante Montez Bates was convicted of murder — and other charges — in connection with the shooting on Jan. 13, 2023.

On Thursday, May 4, a Petersburg Circuit Court judge sentenced Bates to 100 years in prison with 30 years suspended for his first-degree murder charge. Bates was also sentenced to three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony and 12 months for underage possession of a firearm.