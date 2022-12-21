COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in a wooded area of the city near the Appomattox River.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers were called to the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive after a citizen reported that human remains had been found in the wood line.

Upon their arrival, investigators found the body of an unidentified deceased male. According to police, the body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. A. Brandeberry at 804-520-9327 or email at bandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov.