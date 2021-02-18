Many people out in Tri-Cities despite rain, preparing for more potential storm damage

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)— Despite the nasty conditions today, that didn’t stop many people from going out in the Tri-Cities.

In Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights the main streets were mostly clear.

Many residents traveled around the Tri-Cities Thursday.

Some people running errands to prepare for more winter storms and others to support other businesses that still open.

Tammy Meade, from Colonial Heights, said she bought candles and food because during the last storm her power went out.

Meade said she had no food while she and her grandchildren were in the dark for a couple of hours.

This time around she’s ready to brace the storm.

“I really did have to take my time because the roads are slick and icy and things like that, but for the most part it’s good. I’m thankful I’m living,” she said.

Kimberly Colas, Owner of Petersburg Pickers, said she put salt down on the sidewalks around her clothing store.

She patronized other businesses in the Petersburg area to help support them.

Colas said the weather has impacted her business but will still stay open to help shoppers who are preparing ahead of time and may need to bundle up.

“Even neighborhoods around here have lost power so they’re not going to come shopping when they haven’t had a shower or food or water like in Hopewell,” she said.