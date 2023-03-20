HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Fire and Rescue battled a fire at a mattress manufacturing facility late Sunday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, units were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Rev C W Harris Street.

Units arrived approximately three minutes later to find that a mattress fabrication facility was fully involved with flames coming through the roof. According to authorities, the structure collapsed another eight minutes later.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

(Photo courtesy of Hopewell Fire and Rescue)

(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.