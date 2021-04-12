Middle school, high school students resume in-person learning in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Students are back in the classroom for the first time in a year at Petersburg High School, Vernon Johns Middle School and Blandford Academy. Secondary level students in the City of Petersburg, whose families opted for face-to-face instruction, had their first day of in-person learning today.

“Our teachers and staff have been eagerly awaiting this day,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools. “This is a big step forward, and we want to make sure that the experience for our students who have opted to return to the building is as safe and rewarding as we can make it,” added Dr. Pitre-Martin.





The school district sent out a release celebrating student’s return and offering some kid’s feedback on being back to the building.

“I love it, and I was waiting for this,” said Darnell Jones, Petersburg High School student. Another PHS student, Shamora Waterman, said she was concerned about coming back but ended up feeling fine.

In Petersburg, around 400 students came back in-person at the middle and high school levels. All other students are continuing with virtual learning.