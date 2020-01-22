Missing 29-year-old Petersburg woman found

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police say a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 9 has been found.

Heidi Hrabik was reported missing from the North Stedman Drive area in Petersburg. Hrabik was known to frequent the areas of the Budget Inn in Petersburg as well as the Economic Lodge.

Hrabik returned safely to her residence in Petersburg.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Hrabik is asked to contact the Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.

LATEST STORIES: