1  of  4
Breaking News
Deputies: 18-year-old accused of sexual assault in Louisa apprehended Virginia Senate passes ‘red flag’ gun law Police ID man killed in double shooting at Richmond motel 1 dead, another hospitalized after house fire in James City County

Missing 29-year-old Petersburg woman found

The Tri-Cities

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police say a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 9 has been found.

Heidi Hrabik was reported missing from the North Stedman Drive area in Petersburg. Hrabik was known to frequent the areas of the Budget Inn in Petersburg as well as the Economic Lodge.

Hrabik returned safely to her residence in Petersburg.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Hrabik is asked to contact the Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events