PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents who struggle to get the healthcare they need will now have an easy and flexible option available to them every week.

Healthcare nonprofit organization Sentara celebrated the official launch of Sentara Mobile Care in Petersburg during a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, May 25 at the Petersburg Public Library.

Sentara Mobile Care is part of the organization’s Sentara Community Care program, which provides primary care, behavioral health and social support services to people who cannot access traditional healthcare due to lack of transportation or time constraints.

After Thursday’s ceremony, Sentara Mobile Care will now be available to Petersburg residents at The Hope Center, located at 827 Commerce Street, every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and at the Petersburg Public Library every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have been involved in and committed to improving the health of the Petersburg community for over 25 years,” Linda Hines, Medicaid Plan President of Sentara Health Plans, said. “Our Sentara Mobile Care vehicle in Petersburg is another step in our ongoing journey to create greater health equity and access to care in the communities we serve.”

The organization also plans to keep expanding their services in the future. This will include further behavioral health services — which will be supported by a new $2 million fund –as well as introducing women’s health services to service offerings.

In addition to the new presence in Petersburg, Sentara Mobile Care vehicles and Community Care Centers are already serving communities in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.