COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A model train show at a Colonial Heights museum told guests a decades-long story of transportation in Virginia.

Trains Trucks & Tractors: Titans of Transportation took place at the Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights on July 15 and 16, as well as July 22 and 23. The show was organized by the Richmond Freelance & Prototype Model Railroaders, who hosts other similar events across central Virginia.

According to a post on the Petersburg Region’s Facebook page, the show featured model O Scale, HO Scale and N Scale trains, as well as small-scale towns and railroads which were put together by several Richmond-area model train clubs and took up more than 8500 square feet of the museum.

Photo: Mike Laffey, 8News

The Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located across Interstate 95 from Southpark Mall.