Mother of double homicide victim pleads for answers in case nine months after his death

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC)— The family of a man who died in a shooting last year is pleading for answers.

Julian Sharpe and Elisa Scott were the victims of a double homicide on Aug. 20. Police said it happened on Central Avenue in the afternoon.

Officers said Wednesday that this is still an active death investigation and they cannot comment on any potential witnesses or suspects in the case nearly nine months after the shooting deaths.

However, they are looking for a light-colored sedan spotted leaving the scene after the shooting happened.

Carmen Sharpe, Julian Sharpe’s mother, recalls how she felt the day she received the news of his death.

“I went into a scream. I couldn’t stop screaming,” she said.

After neighbors called for help and officers arrived to her door, Carmen Sharpe said the consistent phone calls wouldn’t allow her to calm down.

She tells 8News that she was “still so hysterical they ended up calling the crisis center.”

Carmen Sharpe is now calling on witnesses and the people responsible to come forward.

“People know what happened. People saw what happened, but they don’t want to come forward because they’re afraid. And until it affects them, they will never know how it feels,” she said.

This pain is all too familiar for her, since she lost another child — at four-months-old — to a medical condition in 2001 and most recently her father.

“Sonny was all I had. I was just telling him two weeks before it happened that he’s all I’ve got,” she said.

Julian Sharpe was a father of three children. His son said he was a devoted San Francisco 49ers fan.

“‘For all you haters 42 acres.’ He always use to say that when he used to watch football. I never really understood it,” he said.

His son has a message for anyone with information and those who committed the crime.

“To the witnesses, please just come forward if you can. This is ridiculous. This case has been open for too long now. It should’ve been solved already,” he said. “To the people who did it, don’t worry we’ll get you.”

Carmen Sharpe said she’s organizing a rally in July to draw attention to her son’s case and to urge witnesses and the shooters to come forward. She will welcome any family whose loved ones’ cases have turned cold.

“I’m going to fight, and fight and fight until these people are apprehended and until this case moves forward,” Carmen Sharpe said. “I will not allow it to be a cold case.”